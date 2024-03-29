Ayton (elbow) is available for Friday's game against Miami, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.
Ayton missed the last four games due to left elbow tendinitis but will be able to return to action Friday. Although he'll replace Duop Reath in the starting lineup, it's unclear whether Ayton will have any limitations against the Heat.
