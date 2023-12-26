Ayton is questionable to play Tuesday against Sacramento due to right knee tendonitis.

Ayton had a three-game absence due to right knee soreness from Dec.6-Dec.11., which makes his status murky for Tuesday. Ayton has boomed on huge volume despite shooting just 43.1 percent from the field over his last three games, averaging 17.3 points and 12.3 rebounds on 17.0 shots over that span. If he's unable to suit up Tuesday, the precedent has been for Duop Reath to step into the starting lineup.