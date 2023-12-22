Ayton posted 23 points (10-21 FG, 3-4 FT), 16 rebounds, two assists and one block over 35 minutes during Thursday's 118-117 loss to the Wizards.

It's the second straight double-double for Ayton, who has 12 in 23 games on the year. The 25-year-old center has had a tough first season in Portland, averaging a career-low 13.1 points a game as he struggles to get shots in an offense dominated by its young backcourt, but Ayton's 11.0 boards per game is his best showing on the glass since 2019-20.