Ayton ended Monday's 99-91 victory over the Raptors with 10 points (5-9 FG), 23 rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal in 32 minutes.

The 23 boards were a career high for the former Sun, who never topped 21 during his time with Phoenix. Ayton's offense has been erratic to begin the season as he tries to find his role on a new team, but he's delivered 12 or more rebounds in three of four games and appears headed for career-best numbers in that category -- his prior high was 11.5 boards a game, set back in 2019-20 over only 38 contests.