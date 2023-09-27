Ayton was traded to the Trail Blazers on Wednesday in a three-team trade involving the Bucks and Suns, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports. Portland also acquired Jrue Holiday, Toumani Camara and a 2029 first-round pick. Milwaukee received Damian Lillard. Phoenix got Jusuf Nurkic, Grayson Allen, Nassir Little and Keon Johnson.

Portland finally traded Lillard after months of speculation. The front office is expected to shop Holiday to acquire young talent and/or picks, but Ayton appears to be staying a Trail Blazer. Away from high-usage stars Kevin Durant and Devin Booker, Ayton could see more touches than ever. As a sophomore, the center flashed third-round fantasy value, and this move could make him an even more reliable source of 20-and-10s.