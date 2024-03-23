The Trail Blazers have listed Ayton (elbow) as doubtful for Saturday's game versus the Nuggets,

Ayton was a late addition to Portland's injury report Friday, and he is now trending towards missing his second straight game due to left elbow tendinitis. Should that ultimately be the case, the big man's next chance to suit up would be Monday in Houston. Duop Reath will presumably draw another start at center if Ayton does not get the green light.