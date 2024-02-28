Ayton was diagnosed with a right hand sprain Wednesday, and he will be considered day-to-day moving forward, Sean Highkin of RoseGardenReport.com reports.

The day-to-day tag can be considered a positive update, although with Portland's next two games coming as a Friday-Saturday, back-to-back set, it wouldn't be shocking to see him miss at least one game. If he is forced to the sidelines, Duop Reath or Jabari Walker would have an opportunity to start, and both those guys would be in play as potential targets in daily fantasy leagues.