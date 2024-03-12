Ayton recorded 22 points (11-19 FG), 15 rebounds and one assist over 33 minutes during Monday's 121-99 loss to the Celtics.

It was Ayton's 23rd double-double of the season, but it didn't come with much of a contribution in other fantasy categories. The 25-year-old center has a five-game double-double streak going, although he missed five contests in the middle of it due to a hand sprain, and over 10 games since the beginning of February he's averaging 18.9 points, 12.2 boards, 2.1 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.0 blocks while shooting 61.6 percent from the floor.