Ayton racked up 16 points (6-18 FG, 4-4 FT), 15 rebounds and three assists across 40 minutes during Tuesday's 109-104 win over the Suns.

The Suns gave Ayton 40 minutes to give it to his former team. His usage has steadily trended up since his return from a four-game absence, and his contribution obviously helped the Trail Blazers, who ended a seven-game skid. Ayton's usage should remain high now that he is completely healthy. The Trail Blazers were forced to play small-ball without him, and they've gone 1-3 without him in the lineup.