Ayton (finger) is doubtful for Friday's game against the Rockets.
Ayton has missed the Trail Blazers' last four games, and the doubtful tag suggests it's very unlikely that he'll suit up for Friday's contest. If that's the case, then Donovan Clingan will continue to start at center.
