Ayton registered 16 points (8-13 FG), 11 rebounds, one assist, one block and five steals across 34 minutes during Wednesday's 110-101 win over the Pistons.

Ayton was coming off grabbing a career-high 23 rebounds against the Raptors on Monday, and he recorded another career-high mark Wednesday with his five steals. The big man has three double-doubles across his last four games and has pulled down double-digit boards in all but one of his five contests so far, though he could experience an uptick in scoring to boost his fantasy upside even more. Thus far, Ayton has reached the 15-point mark in just one of his five contests.