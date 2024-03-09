Ayton (hand) is listed as probable for Saturday's game versus the Raptors.
Ayton is expected to return to action Saturday after missing Portland's last five contests with a right hand sprain. If the 25-year-old center is upgraded to available, he will likely reclaim his starting spot from Duop Reath.
