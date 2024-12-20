Ayton (illness) will play Thursday against the Nuggets.
Ayton has been battling an illness for over a week, but it won't keep him out of Thursday's matchup. He'll presumably return to the starting lineup after gaining clearance to play, which would bump Donovan Clingan back to a bench role.
