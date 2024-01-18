Ayton (knee) is available for Wednesday's game versus the Nets, Sean Highkin of RoseGardenReport.com reports.
Ayton will return to action Wednesday after missing the previous 11 games with right knee tendinitis. The 25-year-old big man will likely reclaim his starting spot from Dup Reath. However, it wouldn't be surprising to see Ayton on a minutes restriction.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Deandre Ayton: Probable for Wednesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Deandre Ayton: Back practicing Tuesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Deandre Ayton: Won't play Sunday•
-
Trail Blazers' Deandre Ayton: Questionable to play Sunday•
-
Trail Blazers' Deandre Ayton: Officially ruled out•
-
Trail Blazers' Deandre Ayton: Unlikely to play Friday•