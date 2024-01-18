Watch Now:

Ayton (knee) is available for Wednesday's game versus the Nets, Sean Highkin of RoseGardenReport.com reports.

Ayton will return to action Wednesday after missing the previous 11 games with right knee tendinitis. The 25-year-old big man will likely reclaim his starting spot from Dup Reath. However, it wouldn't be surprising to see Ayton on a minutes restriction.

More News