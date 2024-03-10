Ayton (hand) will start Saturday's game against Toronto, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.
No surprise here, as Ayton was previously considered probable. He missed the past five games for Portland, but there's no word of any restrictions. Duop Reath will likely move to the bench with Ayton back in the mix.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Deandre Ayton: Expected to play against Toronto•
-
Trail Blazers' Deandre Ayton: Officially out•
-
Trail Blazers' Deandre Ayton: Doubtful for Friday•
-
Trail Blazers' Deandre Ayton: Ruled out for Wednesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Deandre Ayton: Unlikely to play against Thunder•
-
Trail Blazers' Deandre Ayton: Won't play Monday•