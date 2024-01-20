Ayton (knee) will start at center in Friday's matchup with the Pacers, Sean Highkin of RoseGardenReport.com reports.
Ayton will presumably replace Duop Reath in the starting lineup. The big man is returning from a 12 game absence, so Portland could opt to exercise caution with his workload.
