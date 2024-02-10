Ayton (illness) is questionable for Saturday's game against the Pelicans.
Ayton was unable to play Thursday against Detroit, and Duop Reath (knee) was sidelined as well. Jabari Walker started at center and ended up playing 43 minutes with 17 points, 11 rebounds, two assists, one steal and two blocks.
