Ayton (knee) is considered day-to-day ahead of Monday's matchup with the Clippers, Sean Highkin of RoseGardenReport.com reports.
Jerami Grant (concussion) won't travel with the team to Los Angeles, but Ayton and Malcolm Brogdon (knee) will have a chance to suit up. Ayton's official status should be released Sunday night.
