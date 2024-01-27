Ayton closed Friday's 116-100 loss to San Antonio with 20 points (10-17 FG), 12 rebounds, two assists and two steals in 34 minutes.

Ayton led all Portland players in rebounds to go along with a pair of assists and steals and ending as one of two players with 20 or more points in a double-double performance. Ayton has tallied at least 20 point sin four games this season, posting a double-double in two straight contests.