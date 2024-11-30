Ayton racked up 26 points (11-19 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-6 FT), nine rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal across 41 minutes during Friday's 115-106 victory over the Kings.

The veteran center fell just short of his 10th double-double of the season. Ayton's 26 points were a season high, in addition to leading Portland on the night, and he appears fully recovered from the finger sprain that cost him seven games earlier this month.