Ayton is listed as doubtful for Wednesday's matchup with the Warriors due to right knee soreness.
Ayton's knee injury will likely cause him to miss just his second game of the season Wednesday. If the 25-year-old center is ruled out, Jabari Walker, Duop Reath and Rayan Rupert are candidates to receive increased minutes.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Deandre Ayton: Tallies double-double in return•
-
Trail Blazers' Deandre Ayton: Cleared for action•
-
Trail Blazers' Deandre Ayton: Probable against Bucks•
-
Trail Blazers' Deandre Ayton: Practices Friday•
-
Trail Blazers' Deandre Ayton: Late scratch Wednesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Deandre Ayton: Posts 18 points against former team•