Ayton (knee) is expected to play Thursday versus the Jazz, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.
Coach Chauncey Billups is anticipating to have Ayton back in the starting lineup, but he wants to see him get through warmups first. With Ayton expected back after a three-game absence, Duop Reath will likely move back to the second unit for Portland.
