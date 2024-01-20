Ayton (knee) recorded 12 points (6-15 FG), eight rebounds, two blocks and one assist across 30 minutes in Friday's 118-115 win over the Pacers.

Ayton was back in action for the first time since Dec. 23 after an extended absence due to left knee tendinitis. He immediately reclaimed his spot in the starting five from Duop Reath and didn't seem to be under a heavy minutes restriction in the Trail Blazers' narrow win. Ayton's efficiency left something to be desired, but his solid rebounds and blocks total helped salvage his night. The 25-year-old should continue to approach 30 minutes in competitive contests now that he's healthy again, but the 12-29 Trail Blazers' propensity for getting blown out means that Ayton's playing time could often be volatile.