Ayton put up eight points (4-10 FG), six rebounds, two assists, two steals and a blocked shot over 15 minutes against New Zealand in Tuesday's 106-66 preseason victory.

In his first game in a Portland uniform following five seasons with the Suns, Ayton filled out the stat sheet nicely given his limited time on the court. The big man led the Blazers with 10 field-goal attempts, an encouraging sign for potentially increased usage now that he's out of the shadows of Kevin Durant and Devin Booker in Phoenix. Ayton has averaged a double-double in every one of his NBA campaigns thus far, and if Tuesday's performance is any indication, that streak could continue with his new team.