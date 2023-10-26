Ayton racked up four points (2-4 FG), 12 rebounds, one assist, one block and three steals across 23 minutes during Wednesday's 123-111 loss to the Clippers.

Ayton's first regular-season game in a Portland uniform was a mixed bag. The former Phoenix Sun turned the ball over three times, and while his rebounding totals were great, he struggled to put points on the board. Ayton has the inside track to be the full-time starter, but Robert Williams also looked good in the opener, and his presence could cap Ayton's usage to under 30 minutes.