Ayton recorded six points (3-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt), six rebounds and one assist across 21 minutes during Thursday's 114-106 loss to the Lakers.
Ayton had the ideal opportunity to shine against the Lakers, who were without Anthony Davis (ankle) on Thursday. The veteran big man failed to take advantage of Davis missing the game, adding to a mediocre stretch after starting the season with eight double-doubles in the Blazers' first nine games.
