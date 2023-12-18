Ayton posted eight points (4-8 FG), eight rebounds, one assist and one block across 33 minutes during Sunday's 118-114 loss to the Warriors.

Ayton grabbed eight rebounds but didn't see enough shot volume to make a difference in the scoring column during Sunday's loss. The total marks the second consecutive game where he's failed to score in double-digits, which has only occurred four times this season prior to the recent downturn.