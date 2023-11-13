Ayton provided 12 points (6-10 FG), seven rebounds and two blocks across 34 minutes during Sunday's 116-110 loss to the Lakers.

Ayton grabbed a season-low seven boards, failing to record double-digit rebounds for just the second time this season. While the big man is averaging a double-double to start his first campaign in Portland, his scoring production has taken a dramatic hit. He's currently averaging a career-low 11.4 points per game, but he has been a force defensively, posting 1.8 steals and 1.0 blocks a night.