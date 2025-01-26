Ayton (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Thunder, Sean Highkin of Rip City Radio 620 Portland reports.
Ayton will miss his third straight game due to a left knee sprain, and his next opportunity to play will be Tuesday against the Bucks. Donovan Clingan and Robert Williams (hand) will serve as the Blazers' top centers Sunday due to Ayton's injury.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Deandre Ayton: Sidelined Friday•
-
Trail Blazers' Deandre Ayton: Ruled out Thursday•
-
Trail Blazers' Deandre Ayton: Questionable for Thursday•
-
Trail Blazers' Deandre Ayton: Goes for 22 and 15, may be hurt•
-
Trail Blazers' Deandre Ayton: Posts double-double•
-
Trail Blazers' Deandre Ayton: Suiting up vs. Chicago•