Ayton (knee) didn't travel with the team for Wednesday's game against Dallas, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.
The Suns have yet to officially rule Ayton out for Wednesday's clash, but this is a pretty good indication that the big man will miss at least one more contest. Per Rankin, Ayton stayed in Phoenix to receive "rigorous treatment" as he attempts to return to play as soon as possible.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Deandre Ayton: Remains out Monday•
-
Trail Blazers' Deandre Ayton: Remains out Friday•
-
Trail Blazers' Deandre Ayton: Out again Thursday•
-
Trail Blazers' Deandre Ayton: Will not play Tuesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Deandre Ayton: Back on injury report•
-
Trail Blazers' Deandre Ayton: Big double-double vs. Washington•