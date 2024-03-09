Ayton (hand) has been ruled out for Friday's matchup with the Rockets, Sean Highkin of RoseGardenReport.com reports.
No surprise here, as Ayton was deemed doubtful heading into the evening. His absence will mark his fifth straight game missed. In his absence, Duop Reath figures to remain in the starting lineup. Ayton's next chance to suit up will come Saturday versus the Raptors.
