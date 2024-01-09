Ayton (knee) won't play in Tuesday's game versus the Knicks, Sean Highkin of RoseGardenReport.com reports.
Ayton's absence streak will extend to eight games Tuesday after being downgraded from doubtful to out with right knee tendinitis. Ayton's next chance to suit up is Thursday's matchup with the Thunder. With Moses Brown (wrist) and Jabari Walker (knee) also sidelined, Duop Reath and Ibou Badji should handle increased roles in the frontcourt again.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Deandre Ayton: Unlikely to play Tuesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Deandre Ayton: No definite return date•
-
Trail Blazers' Deandre Ayton: Still out Sunday•
-
Trail Blazers' Deandre Ayton: Won't play against Dallas•
-
Trail Blazers' Deandre Ayton: Officially out•
-
Trail Blazers' Deandre Ayton: Not traveling with team•