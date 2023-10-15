Ayton (undisclosed) is out for Saturday's game against the Jazz, Casey Holdahl of the Trail Blazers' official site reports.
There are no details regarding Ayton's absence, so there's a chance he is just out due to rest. Ayton's next chance to play will come against the Suns on Monday.
