Ayton (hand) is out for the remainder of Tuesday's game versus the Heat. He'll finish with 12 points (6-9 FG), 10 rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block in 19 minutes.

Ayton had a dominant first half, posting a double-double before exiting due to a right hand sprain, which he sustained after the hard fall he took while drawing a charge from Kevin Love charge. Though X-rays on Ayton's hand came back negative, it's still unclear if he'll be available for the Trail Blazers' next game Friday in Memphis. Duop Reath and Jabari Walker will likely serve as Portland's primary options at center for the rest of Tuesday's contest.