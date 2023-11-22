Ayton amassed 18 points (9-14 FG), eight rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal over 31 minutes during Tuesday's 120-107 loss to the Suns.

Ayton received unwarranted boos every time he touched the ball Tuesday evening. Although the machinations of the front office are to blame for his departure, a chilly reception was expected for Ayton's return to the Footprint Center. Ayton finished with an adequate total, although he was slightly outplayed in the paint by Jusuf Nurkic. Ayton isn't receiving as many scoring opportunities with his new team, as his current average of 12.6 points per game is on pace for a career low.