Ayton posted 19 points (8-12 FG, 3-4 FT), nine rebounds, three assists and one steal across 38 minutes in the Bahamas' 96-85 win over Finland on Tuesday.

Ayton missed the final game of the NBA regular-season due to a back injury, but he will almost certainly be back in time for the start of the 2024-25 season. The 25-year-old appeared in only 55 games the entirety of last season due to a litany of injuries. These included knee and elbow tendinitis, a hand sprain and the aforementioned back injury. However, his play for the Bahamas bodes well for his healthy return to training camp and beyond.