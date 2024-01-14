Ayton (knee) is questionable to play Sunday against the Suns.
Ayton has missed the Trail Blazers' last 10 games with a nagging knee injury, and while the questionable tag gives some hope regarding his return, a decision will likely be made closer to tip-off. Duop Reath and Ibou Badji (hip) should continue to see increased roles until Ayton is cleared to suit up.
