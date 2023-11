Ayton produced 22 points (10-17 FG, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds and three assists across 34 minutes during Tuesday's 115-99 loss to the Jazz.

Ayton has had to step his game up offensively due to the absences the Blazers are dealing with, but he made his presence felt on both ends of the court Tuesday despite the double-digit loss. Ayton has been inconsistent as a scorer but has been playing well of late, racking up five double-doubles over his last seven contests.