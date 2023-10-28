Ayton ended with 14 points (7-9 FG), 15 rebounds and one assist over 30 minutes during Friday's 102-97 loss to the Magic.

Ayton found his shooting stroke after a tepid showing in the season opener. Ayton and Shaedon Sharpe had the most success against a solid Orlando defense, and the double-double was a relief to fantasy managers who invested in him with a high draft pick. The impact of Anfernee Simons' (thumb) injury is assuaged by a solid group of guards on the bench, and they'll find a way to keep Ayton on the receiving end of assists in the interior.