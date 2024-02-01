Ayton provided 20 points (10-17 FG), 11 rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal across 35 minutes during Wednesday's 119-116 victory over Milwaukee.
Ayton had a productive night against the Bucks. Although both teams ended up with 39 rebounds each, Brook Lopez was out-rebounded 11-4 by Ayton, who has recorded a double-double in four of his last five games.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Deandre Ayton: Chips in with double-double•
-
Trail Blazers' Deandre Ayton: Leading rebounder in double-double•
-
Trail Blazers' Deandre Ayton: Snatches 17 boards in OT win•
-
Trail Blazers' Deandre Ayton: Held to five points•
-
Trail Blazers' Deandre Ayton: Logs 30 minutes Friday•
-
Trail Blazers' Deandre Ayton: Good to go•