Ayton provided 20 points (10-17 FG), 11 rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal across 35 minutes during Wednesday's 119-116 victory over Milwaukee.

Ayton had a productive night against the Bucks. Although both teams ended up with 39 rebounds each, Brook Lopez was out-rebounded 11-4 by Ayton, who has recorded a double-double in four of his last five games.