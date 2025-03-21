Ayton (calf) has been ruled out for Friday's game against Denver.
Ayton has been sidelined since Feb. 12 due to the left calf strain, and there's no clear timetable for his return. The big man was expected to be re-evaluated after four weeks, though the club has not provided any new information on his status. He can be considered week-to-week until the club offers a new update.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Deandre Ayton: Re-evaluated in four weeks•
-
Trail Blazers' Deandre Ayton: Won't play Wednesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Deandre Ayton: Done for night with calf injury•
-
Trail Blazers' Deandre Ayton: Suffers apparent calf injury•
-
Trail Blazers' Deandre Ayton: Grabs 14 rebounds in loss•
-
Trail Blazers' Deandre Ayton: Records massive 25/20 double-double•