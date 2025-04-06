Ayton (calf) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Spurs.
Ayton will miss a 25th straight game for the Trail Blazers while dealing with a calf issue. The next opportunity for the veteran big man to return to the floor will be Wednesday against the Jazz.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Deandre Ayton: Another absence coming•
-
Trail Blazers' Deandre Ayton: Remains out vs. Toronto•
-
Trail Blazers' Deandre Ayton: Out again Tuesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Deandre Ayton: Another absence coming•
-
Trail Blazers' Deandre Ayton: Remains out for Friday•
-
Trail Blazers' Deandre Ayton: Re-evaluated in four weeks•