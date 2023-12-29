Ayton (knee) won't play in Friday's game versus the Spurs.
Ayton's absence streak will extend to three games Friday due to right knee tendinitis. With Duop Reath (back) also out, Moses Brown should continue to receive extended minutes. Ayton's next chance to suit up is Monday's matchup with Phoenix.
