Ayton (knee) will not play in Monday's game against the Suns.

Ayton will be sidelined for his fourth straight game and will miss the opportunity to face his former team. The Trail Blazers are simply listing Ayton as out well in advance of games, so that doesn't bode well for his status. He should be considered questionable at best for Wednesday against Dallas. With Duop Reath (back) considered doubtful, Jabari Walker could get another extended look after erupting for 25 points in 30 minutes of Friday's win versus the Spurs.