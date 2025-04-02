Ayton (calf) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Raptors.
Ayton will miss a 22nd straight game for the Trail Blazers as he deals with a strained left calf. The next opportunity for the veteran big man to return to the floor will be Friday against the Bulls.
