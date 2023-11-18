Ayton logged 17 points (8-14 FG, 1-2 FT), 12 rebounds, two assists and two steals in 38 minutes during Friday's 107-95 loss to the Lakers.

Ayton had arguably his worst game of the season Wednesday against Cleveland, tallying just six points and six boards over 26 minutes. He was much more effective Friday, finishing with his seventh double-double of the campaign. Ayton's scoring has been way down in his first year with the Blazers, as his current average of 12.3 points per game is on pace for a career-low mark. Still, he's putting up his usual strong numbers on the boards with 11.5 rebounds per contest and is also averaging 1.5 thefts per game, well above his career norm.