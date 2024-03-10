Ayton recorded 30 points (14-25 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 19 rebounds, one assist, one block and two steals over 40 minutes during Saturday's 128-118 overtime victory over Toronto.

Ayton proved to be the remedy to stop Portland's three-game skid although the Trail Blazers managed to g 2-3 without him thanks to a two-game tilt against Memphis. Ayton has been out for three extended periods totaling 22 games, and although multliple injuries have contributed to Portland's lost season, the team's fortunes would have been brighter with a healthy frontcourt. Ayton's return will move Duop Reath back to the bench and outside the realm of fantasy viability.