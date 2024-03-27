Ayton (elbow) won't play in Wednesday's game versus the Hawks, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.
Ayton's absence streak will extend to four games Wednesday after being downgraded from questionable to out due to left elbow tendinitis. Ayton's next chance to suit up is Friday's matchup with Miami.
