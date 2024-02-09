Ayton (illness) will not play against Detroit on Thursday, Sean Highkin of RoseGardenReport.com reports.
Ayton will be considered day-to-day going forward. If Duop Reath (knee) is given the green light, he's expected to start at center for Portland.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Deandre Ayton: Questionable for Thursday•
-
Trail Blazers' Deandre Ayton: Bounce-back performance Sunday•
-
Trail Blazers' Deandre Ayton: Records double-double in win•
-
Trail Blazers' Deandre Ayton: Chips in with double-double•
-
Trail Blazers' Deandre Ayton: Leading rebounder in double-double•
-
Trail Blazers' Deandre Ayton: Snatches 17 boards in OT win•