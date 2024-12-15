Ayton (illness) is out for Sunday's game against the Suns, Sean Highkin of Rip City Radio 620 Portland reports.

Ayton will miss a second straight contest after not suiting up in Friday's loss to the Spurs. Donovan Clingan is not on the injury report for Sunday, so he might get the start at center instead of Jabari Walker. Ayton's next chance to play will come against the Nuggets on Thursday.